We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law.

Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.

We delve into that this morning with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins.

As for the Iowa amendment, “I don’t think it makes us any safer at all,” Perkins said. “The good people of Iowa have had this protection under the Constitution of the United States to keep and bear arms for years and years.”

As for the Illinois amendment, “It’s extremely disastrous,” Bloom said. “When you talk about the little people in Illinois, I think it’s going to be an even more expensive disaster for them.”

To hear what else they have to say about the amendments, click on the video.

