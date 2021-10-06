Iowa QC college fair coming Monday, Oct. 11 in downtown Davenport

More than 30 private and public colleges, universities and technical schools will assemble for the area’s largest college fair — The Iowa Quad Cities College Fair 2021 on Monday, October 11 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The fair, sponsored by the Iowa Quad Cities College Program (IQCCP), is free to the public and will take place at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Urban Campus in downtown Davenport, 101 W. 3rd St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with admissions representatives and learn more about admissions requirements, financial aid, course offerings and campus life.

“As the college admissions landscape changes, students and families need to learn about opportunities, choices and resources available to help further their education,” said Tishly Herrington, Associate Director for Postsecondary Transition at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. “This event is so important because many, if not all high school students, missed out on this type of opportunity last year. We are excited to welcome them back to campus and spend time exploring their options after high school.”

The fair is open to all high school students and their families, whether attending an Iowa Quad Cities school or another school outside the immediate area, as well as those across the river in Illinois.

For a complete list of participating colleges, visit eicc.edu/QCcollegefair.

The Quad Cities College Fair 2021 is organized by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and the Quad Cities area high schools including Assumption, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport Mid-City, Davenport North, Davenport West, North Scott and Pleasant Valley.

For more information regarding this event, contact therrington@eicc.edu or 563-336-3311.