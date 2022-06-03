The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley was recently recognized on a national level for its community impact and fiscal diligence.

The local, independent nonprofit — based in Davenport and serving Scott, Clinton, and Jackson counties as well as summer camp families throughout the Midwest — has been collaborating to build a stronger, healthier community since 1858, according to a YMCA release.

Part of the running track at the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, at 630 E. 4th St., Davenport.

This spring, with a record-breaking annual fundraising campaign and an 11th straight 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, which places the YMCA of the IMV in the top 2% of all charities independently evaluated across the country, the Y’s mission is capitalizing on opportunity to serve more children, teens, families, adults and seniors than ever before.

“It all begins with our volunteer board leadership, the same way it has for 164 years,” YMCA of the IMV president/CEO Brad Martell said in the release. “The legacy of service, understanding community needs and leading our mission to meet these challenges is very special. Together, our volunteers, donors, staff, and members and participants are making a real difference in thousands of lives.”

Charity Navigator independently evaluates 10 times more charities across the country than any other service. Forbes, Business Week, and Kiplinger’s Financial Magazine have celebrated their method of applying data-driven analysis to the charitable sector, the release said.

“Astute donors are yearning for greater accountability, transparency, and for concrete results,” wrote Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher. “This exceptional designation sets YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

Locally, donors have seen this impact and responded with increased support. The 2022 YMCA of the IMV fundraising campaign hit an all-time high with over $864,000 raised from nearly 2,000 donors. This amount equates to roughly half of the $1.53 million the YMCA of the IMV provides directly to the people in our community who need services.

“It’s such an honor to lead this association, which has been such a trusted partner in thousands of lives for generations,” said Mo Hyder, Regional Vice President & General Manager of Rhythm City Casino Resort and Chief Volunteer Officer of the YMCA of the IMV. “The momentum we are a part of here ripples to nearly everyone who lives in this community.”

The Y has signed up 10K members

In February 2022, 13 months after opening its doors, the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA in Downtown Davenport signed up their 10,000th member, which doubled the amount served at that branch before the new facility opened. With nearly 30% of the members receiving financial assistance based on donor support, the mission-based foundation of the Y is on full display, the organization said.

With over 40,000 total members and 50,000 served including Child Care, Youth Sports, and Camp, the connections are driving a stronger community that increases in inclusive opportunities for all people.

“Coming through such difficult times like those we’ve all experienced over the past couple years shows how important the YMCA is for so many people,” said Steven Jennings, Manufacturing Director at Arconic and the YMCA IMV Annual Campaign Chair.

“Our Y’s impact on the labor market, recreation and entertainment, as well as youth outreach and career development is remarkable.”

This summer, the YMCA of the IMV’s summer camp and childcare programs will serve nearly 1,000 children every day. Camp Abe Lincoln and the Y’s five DHS-licensed summer camps have budgeted over 600 week-long camp scholarships.

New Y in Eldridge to open in October

Beginning in October, the North Scott Community YMCA will begin service to another key area filled with adults, children and families.

The collaboration between the North Scott Schools, City of Eldridge and Scott County will ensure a fast-growing sector of Eastern Iowa will have the resources for all people, regardless of race, economics, age, or religion to have community programs and services in proximity.

A rendering of the new North Scott Y, to open Oct. 1, 2022, at 104 S. 3rd Ave., Eldridge.

The North Scott Y will be the seventh branch facility of the YMCA of the IMV, with collaborative partners at other locations including Davenport Schools and the City of Maquoketa.

“Our goal is to serve more people with this YMCA mission every year,” said Martell. “In this community, with such great people and partners, we continue to meet this goal.”