Iowa reaches 500 deaths due to COVID-19

Deaths in Iowa related to COVID-19 surpassed 500 after there were 15 more reported on Thursday. There was one death in both Scott and Muscatine Counties.

The state now has lost 500 to the virus according to the COVID-19 in Iowa website when Local 4 checked the numbers at 10:45am.

Based on website at that time, 260 new cases were reported giving the state 18,522 in total.

142,330 have been tested with 3,184 in past day. The positivity rate of the past 24 hours is 8.2% and overall is 13%.

In the Governor Kim Reynolds press conference on Thursday, it was confirmed that there is an outbreak at the Tyson plant in Storm Lake. 555 out of the 2,517 employees tested had a positive result.

It was also reported that businesses are not required to report outbreaks to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Iowa law “allows confirmation of outbreaks only when necessary to protect the health of the public” according to Sarah Reisetter, Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of public health.