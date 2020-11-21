Iowa reports 1st COVID death of prison staff member

The Iowa Department of Corrections reported the first coronavirus-related death of a prison staff members as the state reported that confirmed virus infections have now surpassed 200,000.

The Corrections Department reported Thursday that a staff member at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville died on Monday due to a COVID-19 infection.

The department listed it as the first death of a corrections staff member but didn’t immediately respond to a request for details. Eight inmates have died of causes related to the coronavirus.

