Iowa reports 566 new cases, 752 recoveries, 6 deaths

In Iowa, there were 566 new cases of COVID-19 reported out of 7,673 tests performed on Thursday, giving the state a total of 47,728 positive cases out of 510,527 tests.

The positivity rate for Thursday was 7.4% while the overall positivity rate for the state is 9.3%.

There were also six additional deaths reported, none local, for a total of 912.

752 individuals were reported recovered and 36,257 overall have recovered from the coronavirus in the state.

Locally, Scott,Clinton and Dubuque County each reported 19 new cases.

Here are the statistics from Thursday for the local counties:

Scott County: 19 new cases, 399 tested, 5.0% daily positivity rate

Muscatine County: 0 new cases, 61 tested, 0.0% daily positivity rate

Clinton County: 19 new cases, 126 tested, 15.1% daily positivity rate

Louisa County: 1 new case, 11 tested, 9.1% daily positivity rate

Des Moines County: 9 new cases, 120 tested, 7.5% daily positivity rate

Jackson County: 2 new cases, 30 tested, 6.7% daily positivity rate

Dubuque County: 19 new cases, 240 tested, 8.3% daily positivity rate

Cedar County: 3 new cases, 33 tested, 9.1% daily positivity rate

