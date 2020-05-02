Iowa reports 757 new COVID-19 cases

Another 757 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Iowa Department on Public Health on Saturday. This is the second day in a row that new cases reached a single-day high amount, both topping 700.

During Friday’s press conference, Governor Kim Reynolds noted that there was a backlog of tests at the state hygienic lab, so they expected a high number of cases to be reported over the weekend as they worked to get caught up. Also, the state has ramped up the number of tests given, resulting in more positive test results. That’s reflected with 4,134 tests results reported on Saturday, as compared to Friday with 2,925 and Thursday with 1,330.

Of the new cases, 87% are from the 22 counties with restrictions still in place, mainly Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties which account for 493 of the new cases.

Iowa now has 8,641 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 41,085 total negative test results. 3,156 total cases are reported as recovered.

The state also reported 5 additional deaths raising the total count to 175.

Locally, Dubuque and Muscatine County had the highest number of reported new cases with 16 and 14 respectively. Scott County had 6 additional cases.

Dubuque County has 125 total cases, Muscatine County has 360, and Scott County has 236.

The other local counties either had less than 5 new cases or none at all.

For more statistics, including hospitalizations and demographics, visit the COVID-19 in Iowa website.