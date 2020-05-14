Iowa salons and barbershops able to re-open Friday

Salons and barbershops in Iowa previously couldn’t open up in any county–But now they’re able to statewide.

However, they will need to change the way they do business.

Hair stylists will need to wear masks and gloves while cutting hair because they won’t be able to maintain social distance. Their occupancy is limited to half of capacity.

“It’s about time. That’s the first thing I thought.” Joseph McLemore says that’s what came to his mind when governor Kim Reynolds decided to ease restrictions on barbershops and salons today.

McLemore has been cutting hair for over 50 years, but says that customers will have to make some adjustments on the way in to Joe’s Barber Shop.

“All the customers that come in will have to have hand sanitizer, wipe their hands and so forth,” McLemore said. “And we won’t have a crowd, we’ll have people distance themselves..no more than four people at one time in the barber shop.”

Grey & Co Salon and Spa just opened up in Bettendorf in January.

They’ll be requiring people with appointments to wear masks when they come to get their hair done, along with some workflow changes.

“So we’re going to actually have one person whose job is solely to sanitize so we can be with our clients one-on-one,” Brittany Seydel, owner of Grey & Co said. “So her job is to come in after us, sanitize all the stations, sanitize all the shampoo bowls”

Zaruba’s Salon & Day Spa Services will be having people wait in their cars before coming in for their appointments, and making adjustments to their appointment list.

“We’re not going to take a lot of Saturday appointments at first,” Sherry Zaruba-Cassett, owner of Zaruba’s Salon & Day Spa said. “I have a 90+ client and I’m going to be booking her first thing Saturday morning, so she’ll be the first client in the door, and then she’ll be able to leave before any other clients will be able to come into the salon.”