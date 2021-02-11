Iowa says federal unemployment programs will be implemented next week: Delay hurting a lot of people

It’s news thousands of Iowans have been waiting to hear.

Iowa Workforce Development plans to implement extensions to unemployment next week.

The Federal stimulus bill that included unemployment extensions was signed on December 27th, but Iowa Workforce Development says it needed to make programming changes before Iowans who exhausted their benefits could receive their next payments.

That delay has hurt a lot of people.

Local 4 News spoke to one local woman today who’s been laid off since March.

She says making ends meet has been difficult.

“It’s just stressful It’s just been a really hard year for everybody,” says the Quad City woman who did not want to be identified.

She says she felt some hope in late December, because the signing of a new COVID Relief Bill meant her unemployment benefits would be extended.

It’s money she’s been waiting for to pay bills, cover rent, and insurance, but the money has not yet arrived.

“Christmas was my last disbursement. The Governor’s office had indicated the delays are occurring as a result of software programing,” she says.

She goes on to say she has worked her entire life, before being laid off back in March.

Since then she’s been calling, and checking the Iowa Work’s website.

Besides maxing out two credit cards, she has also recieved help from family and friends.

She says she has to do whatever she can to get by.

“Relying on charity from others so you go from volunteering of providing produce boxes to those who need them to standing in line for them,” she says.

When calling Iowa Works, we were referred back to their website, which says in part,

“IWD will implement the new PEUC benefit extensions program February 16, 2021. Claimants should begin receiving deposits within 5-7 business days. We expect the PUA extended benefit programs to begin paying February 17, 2021.”

She says, “It doesn’t really take care of all that anxiety and stress. Just the knowing that they will eventually correct it kind of keeps you moving. You have to wait until there is money in your account before you get excited.”