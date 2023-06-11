Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has announced 19 Iowa schools – including Quad City area schools – qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award this school year, according to a news release.

The award goes to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote. More than 2,600 high school students registered this year in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.

Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration in Iowa high schools. The award is named after Carrie Chapman Catt, a famous Iowa native who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box more than 100 years ago.

“It’s great to see so many young people stepping up and taking the first step in the voting process by getting registered,” Pate said. “Thank you to the teachers and administrators at these 17 schools by engaging the students in civics. I tell young people all the time, the best way to make your voice heard is by voting, and to do that, you need to get registered.”

Each of the 19 schools recognized for registering 90% or more of eligible students will be presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy. Additionally, 9 Iowa schools registered more than 70 percent of eligible students, and 10 registered more than 50 percent. Inspire2Vote collaborated with Secretary Pate’s office to assist schools with their voter registration efforts.

Five schools, including Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorfr, qualified for the award for the fourth straight year.

The nine schools that registered at least 70% of eligible students will receive a commemorative banner recognizing their achievement. They include Camanche High School.

The 10 schools that registered at least 50% of eligible students will receive a personalized certificate from the Iowa Secretary of State. Wapello Senior High School is on that list.