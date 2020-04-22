Iowa Secretary of State encourages absentee voting for June primary

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, as well as the state’s county auditors, are encouraging Iowans to absentee vote in this June’s primary election to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Absentee voting from home is safe and secure, and this is the best way to participate in the June primary election,” Secretary Pate said. “We have measures in place to ensure the integrity of the ballot while maintaining social distancing. I encourage all eligible Iowans who want to vote in the primary to use the absentee method.”

To make getting an absentee ballot easier, Secretary Pate is mailing request forms to all active registered voters in the state. They should arrive starting the week of April 27. They will include prepaid postage for returning to the county auditor’s office.

Absentee ballot request forms may also be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State website or from the your county auditor’s webpage.

Once filled out, the forms must be returned to your county auditor’s office by 5pm on Friday, May 22.

The absentee voting period for mailed ballots was expanded to 40 days, starting on April 23. The in-person absentee voting begins on May 4.

In primary elections, voters either choose a Democratic or Republican ballot. Party affiliation will not be changed on voter registrations based on the ballot chosen.

For more information about the June 2 primary, visit this website.