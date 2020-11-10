Iowa Secretary of State orders audit of Lucas County precinct affecting Second Congressional District race

On Tuesday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered an audit of the unofficial election results in one precinct in Lucas County after an error in reporting results to the Lucas County Auditor’s Office.

The error that resulted in the Russell precinct totals not being included on election night has since been corrected and the totals have now been added to the statewide unofficial results.

This error primarily impacted the numbers in the race for Iowa’s Second Congressional District between Democratic candidate Rita Hart and Republican candidate Marianette Miller-Meeks.

In addition to the audit, Secretary Pate has also requested a countywide recount of all the results.

“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority and we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure the vote count is accurate,” Secretary Pate said. “Following last week’s data entry error in Jasper County, my office asked all 99 county auditors to double-check their results. These human errors are unfortunate and frustrating, but the system is working. We have voter ID, paper ballots, post-election audits and a paper trail to protect the sanctity of the vote.”

Lucas County Auditor Julie Masters has agreed with Secretary Pate’s request to conduct a countywide recount, which will take place on Thursday.