Iowa Secretary of State visits Clinton, Scott counties to promote Safe at Home program

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate conducted meetings in eastern Iowa this week to promote Safe at Home, an address-confidentiality program that provides protection for survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking, and assault.

The meetings coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed annually in October, a news release says.

On Thursday, Pate visited with Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, local law enforcement, and other county officials. He also visited Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins.

The goal of the meetings was to provide resources and information to local law enforcement agencies and officers that can be disseminated to Iowans dealing with an abusive situation. More than 30,000 Iowans sought help in 2020 because of domestic violence, the release says.

Law enforcement officers are often first responders on the scene, the release says.

“We are still trying to raise public awareness of Safe at Home so that survivors of these crimes can use this program when the time is right for them,” Pate said. “A lot of these folks are looking for a way out of an abusive situation, but they don’t know where to go. Safe at Home can help give them a way out.”

For more information about Iowa’s Safe at Home program, visit here.