Staff members with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s office will hold traveling office hours in every county throughout Iowa during October and November. Sen. Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours. Staffers will be in all 99 counties throughout October and November to help residents with issues concerning Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and other federal programs.

“Assisting my constituents is a top priority for me and my team in Iowa,” said Ernst. “That’s why we are bringing our office to you this October and November. Don’t hesitate to stop by when members of my staff are in your area!”

Residents who need help and can’t make any of the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online here.

Traveling office hours in the Quad City area include:

Cedar County

Tuesday, October 24 from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Tipton Public Library Meeting Room, 206 Cedar Street in Tipton

Clinton County

Thursday, November 2 from 9 – 10 a.m. at the DeWitt City Hall, 510 Ninth Street in DeWitt

Des Moines County

Tuesday, October 24 from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Burlington City Hall, 400 Washington Street in Burlington

Henry County

Tuesday, October 24 from 10:45 -11:45 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant City Hall, 307 Monroe Street in Mt. Pleasant

Jackson County

Wednesday, October 25 from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Maquoketa Public Library Community Room, 126 South Second Street in Maquoketa

Louisa County

Wednesday, October 25 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Columbus Junction Library, 232 Second Street in Columbus Junction

Muscatine County

Thursday, November 2 from 11:15 – 12:15 p.m. at the Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street in Muscatine

Scott County

Thursday, November 2 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Eldridge City Hall, 305 North Third Street in Eldridge