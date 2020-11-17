Iowa Senator Grassley exposed to COVID-19

Related Content Representative Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa released a statement saying that he has come in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.” U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Senator Grassley says he will work virtually from home.