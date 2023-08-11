Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke about ‘The Doctor’s Act‘ at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines.

An existing program called ‘Conrad 30‘ allows international physicians who attended medical school in the U.S. to remain here on a three-year visa in exchange to work in the health care industry. Thirty waiver slots are allocated to each state. ‘The Doctor’s Act’ would allocate unused slots to states like Iowa that use all their waivers.

Senators from other states are also partnered on the legislation. They say the ‘Conrad 30’ program has brought more than 15,000 physicians to under-served areas in the U.S.