Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says the United States needs to help the people in Israel.

Ernst led a bipartisan delegation to the Middle East and was in Israel after the surprise attack. She believes the priority should be rescuing people taken hostage by Hamas.

President Biden’s visit will address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and try to prevent the violence from growing into a broader war that brings in more countries. The U.S. and Israel are working on a plan to allow humanitarian aid get to civilians.