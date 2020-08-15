Iowa sports bars hit again with loss of Hawkeye football

Sports bars throughout the Quad Cities like most businesses have faced astonishing challenges this year. The most recent being the loss of Hawkeye football in the fall.

The Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill in Davenport is no exception. With Robby Ortiz taking over ownership at the start of the year, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, the postponement of Big 10 football was one of several things the business had to adapt to.

Ortiz tells Local 4 News that he’s doing his best to stay optimistic and is thankful for the customers who come for food and drink, but will miss the memories made on Saturdays.

“Hawkeye football around here is like family,” said Ortiz. “Not only will I lose that revenue but bigger than that, you won’t have the people that get together and share that laughter and those memories. We won’t be able to do that.”

The Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill is getting creative to fill the revenue loss of the Hawkeyes. Those ideas include a volleyball league outside and live music inside. To learn more about the Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill you can visit their Facebook page.