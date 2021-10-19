Iowa State Billiards Championships start Wednesday at Davenport RiverCenter

The Iowa state billiards championship through the American Cue Sports Alliance is returning to the Davenport RiverCenter Oct. 20-24.

The Quad Cities is welcoming back the Iowa American Cue Sports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships this week, after the organization had to skip a year in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, is returning Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 24.

There are 750 registered players, which is a record number for the state association, according to a Visit Quad Cities release Tuesday. The Iowa ACS State Championship is one of the biggest State Pool Tournaments in the U.S. and continues to grow annually.

Tim Bringman, President of the Iowa ACS, attributes the increase in registrations due to “the pent-up demand to get back out and play, continued growth of our membership, along with the popularity of the downtown Davenport location for the tournament amongst our players,” the release said.

“It feels great to have our partners with the Iowa ACS back in Quad Cities after a year off,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “This event is one of the largest billiards events in the U.S. and the fact there are a record number of participants for this year’s tournament demonstrates there is a high demand for these athletes to return to the QC.

“The ACS drives value for our regional visitor economy and our Quad Cities sports tourism portfolio,” he said. “We look forward to hosting the competitors at the RiverCenter as they compete for the championship.”

The tournament kicks off with the 9 Ball and 10 Ball Singles division on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the RiverCenter (136 E. 3rd St.), South Building in the Great Hall. There will be vendors onsite to repair cues and sell new cues, and other billiards related products and services. The full schedule can be found at https://iowaacs.com/2021-ia-acs-championship.

The entire event is free to attend, and the public is encouraged and welcomed. The Iowa American Cue Sports Alliance is a non-profit organization designed to promote pool in Iowa and the Midwest as a whole. For more information, visit www.iowaacs.com.