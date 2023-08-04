Some students in the Illinois Quad Cities have already reported back for the new school year, and Iowa schools won’t be far behind.

But thanks to Iowa lawmakers, some new rules and laws will be in effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

State lawmakers cleared the way to make it easier to ban certain books from school libraries, and they also passed a bathroom law that is not without controversy.

The Iowa State Board of Education is figuring out how to implement the new rules. The SF496 law, which calls for some books to be removed, will not go into effect until January, giving schools some time to investigate