Iowa State Park Passport rewards state-park visitors

The Iowa Tourism Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have launched the 2021 Iowa State Park Passport.

Coming off the success of last year’s 100th anniversary celebration, this year’s free digital passport includes new prizes for people who visit and check in at Iowa’s 62 participating state parks, a news release says. The digital passport also provides discounts to restaurants and tourist attractions near each state park. To learn more and to sign up for the passport, visit explore.traveliowa.com/parks or text PARKS to 515-531-5995.

Travelers are eligible for prizes simply by visiting and checking in to one or more of Iowa’s 62 participating state parks.

“2021 has been declared the Year of the Road Trip, and Iowa is ready to be at the center of it all,” Amy Zeigler, state tourism manager for the Iowa Tourism Office, said in the release. “Our state parks provide the perfect opportunity to hop in the car or on the bike and embark on the road to adventure.”

The more parks visited, the more available prizes. Giveaways sponsored by Iowa AARP include:

First 1,000 people with 10 check-ins earn a 2021 Iowa State Park Passport t-shirt.

Check in to 30 parks for a chance to win one of four Fitbit activity trackers.

Every check-in is an entry into monthly Endless Adventures Prize Packs: June – Paddleboard and water sport accessories July – Camping tent and accessories August – Hammock and picnic accessories September – Yeti cooler set October – $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card



Visitors are encouraged to abide by public health guidelines and visit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website and its alerts and closures page for information related to health and safety guidelines and seasonal construction that may impact accessibility.

Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes, while employing 70,200 people statewide. The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. For more information, visit traveliowa.com.