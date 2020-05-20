Iowa state parks open to all camping starting Memorial Day weekend

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced that campgrounds will be open for all campers, including RVs, pop-ups and tents, starting Friday, May 22, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Modern restrooms, shower buildings, and cabins will all also be opened for use.

Reservations for cabins with an arrival date of Friday, May 22 or Saturday, May 23 must be made by calling the local park office. The state park online reservation system is currently available for reservations of cabins or yurts rentals with an arrival date on or after Sunday, May 24. Existing reservations will be honored.

Shelters, lodges, playgrounds, group camps including youth group campsites, museums and visitor centers will remain closed.

Park visitors are to avoid gatherings of more than 10 and DNR staff will remind visitors to practice social distancing while at the park.

Here are few other guidelines that must be followed:

In campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed; no visitors.

Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless immediate family contains more than six.

Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk.

Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely.

For cabin rentals, all kitchenware such as dishes, pots and pans, has been removed; renters will need to bring their own from home. Additionally, the check-in time has been moved to 5pm and check-out time to 9am (from 4pm and 11am respectively) to allow for more cleaning time between rentals.

Some areas of parks and campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information for each park before planning a camping trip

For the latest closure information for state parks, campgrounds and trails, visit this website.

Iowa has 68 state parks and 4 state forests for visitors to enjoy with hiking trails, lake recreation and camping. To learn more about the parks and forests, visit this website, and to learn more about camping, visit this website.