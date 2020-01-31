Iowa State Patrol launches Drones to investigate accidents

The Iowa State Patrol is now using drones to help reduce the time troopers investigate accidents. They typically take a couple of hours to examine with the Total Station Equipment.

The State Patrol have hired eight collision reconstructionists who are assigned to use the technology. They mapped out four quadrants over the state with two of them assigned per quadrant. The drones are equipped with a high resolution camera that can pick up any detail at the scene and will offer unique angles for the investigation. A lot of times the new angles can show them evidence that they wouldn’t be able to see on the ground.

The drones will fly above the scene and take hundreds of pictures. The pictures can be used to determine the speeds used in a crash as well as the dynamics involved.

The State Patrol will use both the Total Station Equipment and drones for the next year to examine the differences between the two.