Iowa State Patrol: Road deaths are increasing

Two deadly car accidents on Interstate 80 in Iowa over the weekend brings the number of traffic deaths in Iowa to 263 so far this year.

The Iowa State Patrol says that’s more than the number of traffic deaths this time last year.

Earlier this year, the state created the Iowa Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force to try to keep that number in check.

Its first goal is to have fewer than 300 fatalities a year.

Troopers plan to achieve that through legislation, education and enforcement.

Iowa hasn’t had fewer than 300 highway fatalities since 1925.