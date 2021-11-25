Iowa State Patrol: Suspect drove stolen motorcycle more than 110 mph during chase

A 21-year-old Rock Island man faces three felony charges after police say he went more than 110 mph during a chase on a stolen motorcycle.

Jonathan Schmacht faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in felony, court records say.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schmacht was driving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle that turned south onto Marquette from Locust Street in Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

The motorcycle did not stop at the stop sign at West 15th Street and continued traveling south onto Marquette at a high rate of speed.

An Iowa State Patrol officer pursued the motorcycle south on Marquette to River Drive and then eastbound on River Drive. The motorcycle continued traveling east on River Drive at a high rate of speed – more than 110 mph – out of Davenport city limits and into Bettendorf, the affidavit says.

Just before the intersection of Devils Glen and State Street, Schmacht tried to turn in to the Shell gas station. He lost control and came off the motorcycle, returned to the motorcycle and tried to pick it up, then was taken into custody.

Schmacht had no valid Illinois license and there was no insurance on the motorcycle, which was stolen out of

Rock Island, the affidavit says.

“The motorcycle had damage from being laid down and also had been spray painted over the original bike color,” the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing for Schmacht, who was being held Thursday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for Dec. 3 in Scott County Court, according to court records.