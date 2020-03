Look up! That plane you see today might be the Iowa State Patrol targeting speeders.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert posted a “warning” to drivers on Twitter at 6:40 a.m. He also posted a follow-up at 10:35 a.m. that the troopers have been “busy.”

That means they’re finding a lot of violators, so slow down, stop at the red octagonal signs and don’t travel too close behind other drivers.

Here is your warning ⚠️ Local troopers will be working with one of our trooper pilots this morning looking for violators speeding, following too close or running stop signs. Tickets can hurt & crashes can kill so please #DriveSafe✌️ pic.twitter.com/ce40bqHrtJ — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) March 6, 2020