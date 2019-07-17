Iowa State Representative endorses Sen. Kamala Harris

It came during a round table discussion the candidate hosted in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a couple of campaign stops in the Quad Cities.

She joined Iowa state representative Phyllis Thede, LULAC and the NAACP for a round table discussion at the Friends of MLK building in Davenport.

Thede formally endorsed Harris at the event.

Harris used the round table to hear directly from Iowa’s leaders and share her agenda to help communities of color.

She also reacted to tweets by president trump telling four democratic congresswomen to “Go back” to their ancestors’ countries.

“Real leadership is about understanding that the greatest strength and power one can have, is the power to lift people up. Not to beat them down,” Harris said. “The president of United States does not understand that.”

Harris later appeared at an AARP forum at the waterfront convention center in Bettendorf. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Julian Castro also appeared at that forum.