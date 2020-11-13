Iowa state trooper: 18-year-old drove at speeds up to 120 mph during chase

An 18-year-old driver faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he drove at speeds up to 120 mph in a chase early Wednesday.

Emilio Hernandez, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of eluding along with several misdemeanor charges after a high-speed chase early Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, an Iowa state trooper on Interstate 80 in the eastbound lanes near Mile Marker 275 used radar that showed a car traveling at 118 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

After the trooper caught up to the 2013 black Ford Fusion SE, the trooper tried to make a traffic stop near the Walcott interchange, activating the emergency lights and sirens on the squad car.

The Fusion continued and this time sped at 120 mph, continuing on I-80, where it eventually exited onto Northwest Boulevard.

The chase continued through Davenport, to East Kimberly Road and onto Interstate 74 east, where the vehicle came to a stop after tire deflation and the use of a rolling roadblock.

Because of the odor of marijuana, a probable-cause search was conducted in the vehicle. The trooper found a 1-gram wax THC container and pick in a backpack belonging to a juvenile passenger, along with a marijuana pipe under the driver’s seat.

Hernandez claimed all the items were his.

Hernandez, who has been released on bond from Scott County Jail, also faces misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, having no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.