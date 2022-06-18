The Iowa Supreme Court has approved $241,373.17 in grants to non-profit programs that provide legal assistance to low-income Iowans with civil legal problems.

The court awarded grants to 11 different organizations throughout Iowa. The grants are funded by the Interest on Lawyers’ Trust Account (IOLTA) program. With this year’s grants, the supreme court has awarded more than $25 million in IOLTA grants since the program began on July 1, 1985, a news release says.

Among the recipients is Muscatine Legal Services – $6,858 for legal staff to maintain an existing program of civil legal assistance to low-income residents in Muscatine County.

The IOLTA program is managed by a seven-member commission that reviews grant applications and then makes award recommendations to the supreme court.

In the 30-year history of the IOLTA program, the supreme court has awarded most of the grants to organizations that assist low-income Iowans with civil legal problems such as divorce, domestic abuse, unsafe housing, and illegal evictions. The court has also presented grants to law-related education projects. IOLTA grants do not support criminal legal defense.