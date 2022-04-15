The Iowa Supreme Court Friday ruled in favor of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer, allowing her to be on the June 7, 2022 primary ballot.

The court had to decide whether two missing dates and one incorrect date require a candidate for the U.S. Senate to be removed from the June 7 primary ballot. Without those signatures, the candidate does not qualify for the ballot; with them, she is just above the threshold.

The Iowa legislature passed legislation last year to identify the specific circumstances when objections to petitions shall be sustained, but it did not include missing or incorrect dates as one of the grounds for sustaining an objection to a petition.

The Supreme Court concluded that the recent legislation prevails. “Accordingly, we sustain the State Objections Panel’s decision to reject the objections as to those three signatures,” the decision says. “This means that we reverse the carefully considered ruling of the district court and remand with directions to dismiss the objectors’ petition.”

You can read the entire court decision here.

Supreme Court Opinion, page by page: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

Finkenauer’s response

Today’s 7-0 decision by the Iowa Supreme Court “reverses a misguided decision by a District Court Judge, who ruled in favor of a partisan and meritless legal action orchestrated by Republican activists seeking to remove Finkenauer from the ballot,” according to a Friday release from her campaign.

Democrat Abby Finkenauer leaves the Iowa Supreme Court Building with her husband Daniel Wasta, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments about whether Finkenauer should be knocked out the U.S. Senate primary ballot. A lower court judge has ruled that Finkenauer, who is seen as the frontrunner for her party’s nomination, didn’t gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

With Friday’s ruling, the Iowa Supreme Court joins the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and the bipartisan State Objections Panel in affirming that Finkenauer met every requirement to be on the ballot, in her quest to unseat longtime GOP U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.



In response to today’s ruling, former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer released the following statement:



“I ran for the U.S. Senate because I was worried about the direction of our country, about the division and polarization that has put people so far into their corners that they will do anything to try to get elected, including undermining the democratic process itself.



“The Iowa Supreme Court’s unanimous decision today has affirmed that we are right on the law, and that we will be on the ballot for U.S. Senate. This is a moment for all advocates for democracy – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – to celebrate the enduring strength of our democratic process and a reminder to never take it for granted.



“I’m grateful to the more than 5,000 Iowans who signed petitions to put us on the ballot, and the thousands more who stepped up to support our campaign and call out this meritless partisan attack over the last few weeks.

In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Abby Finkenauer talks with journalists at the Linn County Democrats’ office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, File)

“Today’s victory isn’t about my candidacy – it’s about justice for Iowans and democracy prevailing over meritless partisan attacks orchestrated by Washington Republicans and allies of Senator Grassley seeking to silence Iowans and undermine the democratic process.



“Iowans have had enough of being overruled, silenced, and left behind by elites and special interests in Washington.



“Our campaign is all about giving hardworking Iowans a voice again in the U.S. Senate. After 47 years in Washington, Senator Grassley has changed and forgotten where he comes from. While his allies get richer and richer, Iowa has lost over 30,000 family farms, and it’s gotten harder and harder for working families like the one I grew up in to get by.



“Washington Republicans support these attacks on me because they’re scared. They know that Senator Grassley is more vulnerable than ever, and they tried to undermine the democratic process to save him from having to face me in November. They lost, and we’re going to continue to do the hard work of talking to Iowans all across the state in order to build the coalition to ensure that Grassley and the Washington elite lose again in November.”

