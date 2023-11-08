The Iowa Supreme Court agreed to hear the case regarding the constitutionality of the ‘fetal heartbeat’ law.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the law in July after calling lawmakers back for a special session.

Abortion-providers and the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) of Iowa sued immediately, and a Polk County judge blocked the law from being enforced during the legal challenge.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird argues the law requires the same legal test that the Supreme Court of the United States established when it overturned Roe v. Wade. Bird maintains abortion-providers have no legal standing to sue because there is no constitutional right to provide abortions.

Abortion is legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.