Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that over 356,000 Iowans participated in the June 7 primary election, according to unofficial numbers released by Pate’s office. More than 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second highest total for a primary election in state history. The unofficial turnout by political party was 195,355 Republicans and 156,589 Democrats.

Secretary Pate thanked Iowa voters, poll workers and county election officials for ensuring a clean, smooth primary election process. “I think it went fantastic,” said Secretary Pate. “I’ve got to compliment all the voters and our unsung heroes, those poll workers. They came through with flying colors. We saw thousands of Iowans coming out to have their voice heard and democracy in action.”

Secretary Pate’s office randomly selected precinct in all 99 counties to conduct a post-election audit. County officials will hand count every ballot in that precinct to ensure the totals match the number compiled by the vote tabulators.

Voters can see the unofficial results for every county here.