Iowa surpasses 50,000 cases, but almost 40,000 are reported recovered

Iowa has surpassed 50,000 positive cases as the state has reported 50,135 total cases, according to the COVID-19 in Iowa website at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

There have been 39,214 reported recoveries, leaving just under 10,000 unresolved cases in the state. Overall, 537,339 tests have been performed in Iowa.

Also according to the website, on Wednesday there were 313 new cases with 5,676 individuals tested for a positivity rate of 5.5%. There were also an additional five deaths, bringing the state’s total to 954.

Here is data for the local counties from Wednesday:

Scott County: 12 new cases, 185 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 6.5%

Muscatine County: 5 new cases, 51 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 9.8%

Clinton County: 3 new cases, 50 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 6.0%

Louisa County: 0 new cases, 9 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 0.0%

Jackson County: 1 new case, 25 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 4.0%

Dubuque County: 21 new cases, 175 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 12.0%

Des Moines County: 6 new cases, 80 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 7.5%

Cedar County: 1 new case, 13 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 7.7%

Jones County: 1 new case, 24 tested, 24-hour positivity rate of 4.2%

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics for Iowa, visit the COVID-19 in Iowa website.