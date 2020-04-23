Iowa unemployment claims down for the week, over 150,000 total

Iowa unemployment claims dropped below 40,000 for the first time since numbers increased 4 weeks ago when restrictions were put on businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the week of April 12 – 18, there were 27,912 initial claims. 26,192 were made by individuals working and living in Iowa, and 1,720 were made by those working in Iowa but living in another state.

There are currently 151,846 continuing weekly unemployment claims in Iowa. Unemployment insurance benefits totaled $48,091,551.28 for the week.

The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (5,143)

Health care and social assistance (3,985)

Industry not available – self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (3,817)

Retail trade (3,307)

Accommodation and food service (2,606)

In the week of March 15 – 21, the first when restrictions affected numbers, 41,890 claims were made. The following two weeks had 67,334 and 46,356, respectively.