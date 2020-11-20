Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.6%, among lowest in U.S.

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in October, continuing a steady decline since it soared last spring because of job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The October rate was down from 4.8% in September and a high of 11% in April, when many businesses halted operations as COVID-19 first swept through the country.

The unemployment rate has fallen even as coronavirus infection rates and deaths reach new highs in Iowa.

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend on Friday called the declining rate “a ray of sunshine.”

Iowa’s unemployment rate is tied with South Dakota for third-lowest in the nation, behind Nebraska and Vermont. The national unemployment rate for October was 6.9%