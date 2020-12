A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Wednesday night that the state’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation could be reduced by as much as 30 percent.

No reason was given in a news release, which added that “we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds previously said that the state would receive 172,000 doses this month.