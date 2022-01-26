Iowa veterans’ stories to be archived by Library of Congress

Iowa senator Chuck Grassley has delivered the stories of 16 Iowa veterans to the Library of Congress for the Veterans’ History Project.

Grassley’s office interviewed Iowa veterans in November to document their service to the nation for the initiative that ensures veterans’ unique stories, from World War I to present day, are preserved and not lost to history. The total number of veterans’ stories submitted by Grassley to the Library of Congress is now 55.

“It’s an honor to preserve the stories of Iowa veterans in the Library of Congress’ permanent collection – ensuring their personal experiences of war are directly accessible for future generations,” Grassley said. “This is one small way we can honor our veterans and learn from their unique experiences. On behalf of a grateful state and nation, I want to thank all our veterans who sacrifice so much to defend freedom, peace and prosperity for all,”

The Veterans History Project was established by Congress in 2000, collecting, preserving and making the personal accounts of American war veterans accessible so that future generations can experience their stories and better understand the realities of war throughout history. More than 1,200 stories from Iowans have now been recorded by the project.

Iowa veterans who would like to have their story recorded can contact Grassley’s Veterans Fellow via email or at (515) 288-1145. To learn more about the Veterans History Project archive and browse stories, click here.