Iowa virus numbers vary widely because of website problem

The numbers on Iowa’s online coronavirus tracker varied widely this weekend because of a maintenance problem with the site.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday morning that 1,108 Iowans had died from COVID-19. Later in the day, the number of deaths dropped to 894 before rebounding Saturday evening to 1,109.

Several other key statistics also fluctuated on the state website Saturday. Department of Public Health spokeswoman Amy McCoy said that the problem caused by a maintenance upgrade to the state website appeared to be fixed.