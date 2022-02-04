An Iowa woman is coming up on a major milestone.

Norma Haynes Townsend will celebrate her 100th birthday on Feb. 13.

Norma was born in East St. Louis in 1922 and lived there for most of her life.

She was the youngest of nine children and is the last one living.

Norma worked as a beautician and raised two sons.

One of her sons, Orville Townsend, ventured to play football at the University of Iowa in 1962.

As Norma grew older and health concerns rose, doctors advised she be closer to family — thus, sparking a move to Iowa City.

She says she never wanted to leave Illinois but is grateful to be close to her son and daughter-in-law, Billie Townsend.

“I love them. If it wasn’t for Orville and Billie, I don’t know what would happen to me,” said Norma.

As she approaches a centennial, she says that she is grateful for her life.

“I know I won’t live another hundred years, but I’ve had some good years,” said Norma. “I’m really blessed.”

Norma’s family plans to celebrate via Zoom with close friends and family.

They say, once COVID-19 settles down, they hope to throw her a big party.