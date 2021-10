Thursday afternoon at the Davenport Public Library’s east branch, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson took questions and gave answers, as he seeks re-election in November.

The topics included crime, affordable housing, and infrastructure amongst others.

Iowa Women United, which put on the forum, hosted Matson’s opponent in the upcoming election, Athena Gilbraith, on October 7th.

To find out more information on voting in the upcoming election visit, you can visit Scott County’s website.