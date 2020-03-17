Iowa workers impacted by COVID-19 closures can apply online for unemployment

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced assistance to workers and employers dealing with layoffs related to COVID-19.

Iowa Workforce Development is encouraging employees impacted to apply for unemployment benefits online at https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, Iowa Workforce Development strongly urges using the online filing system. If customers do not have online access, they can call the unemployment insurance customer service line at 1-866-239-0843 and staff can file your claim for you over the phone.

Some facts about COVID-19 related unemployment claims:

If you are laid off due to COVID-19, if you have to stay at home to self-isolate, or care for family members due to illness related to COVID-19, you can receive unemployment benefits, provided you meet all other eligibility requirements. Work search requirements will be waived.

Claimants can expect to receive payments 7 – 10 days after the date the claim is filed.

Claims that are filed and identified related as direct or indirect result of COVID-19 will not be charged to employers. Fact-finding interviews for these claims will be waived and not be held although employers will be notified of claims received.

For more information, you can visit the Iowa Workforce Development website.