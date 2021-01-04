Iowans break state record for voter registration

For third month in a row, Iowans set a record for the number of active registered voters in the state, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Monday. At the time of the announcement, Iowa had 2,124,895 active registered voters.

“We are consistently one of the best states in the country for voter registration and participation, and that trend continues,” Secretary Pate said. “The reforms we have put in place, including online voter registration, our high school voter outreach efforts, and the Safe at Home address confidentiality program for survivors of violence, have all played a role in these record numbers. I’m proud of Iowans’ unparalleled level of civic engagement.”

More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is now registered to vote. The current statewide active voter registration totals breakdown as follows:

Democratic: 700,430

Republican: 727,977

No Party: 678,188

Other 18,300

TOTAL: 2,124,895

A graphic detailing the statewide voter registration numbers by political party is available here.

A graphic detailing the voter registration numbers by congressional district is available here.