Iowans can compete in online scavenger hunt to win gift cards

Iowa’s ABLE plan, IAble, offers its first Scavenger Hunt giveaway with five chances to win a $150 gift card.

Now, and continuing every Tuesday through Dec. 29, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald will post an IAble related question to his official Facebook and Twitter accounts, @IowaTreasurer. Find the answer to the posted question using the IAble website, IAble.gov, and submit it using the link on the social media post.

All entries with a correct answer will be placed in a drawing to win. Receive up to five entries per person by submitting an answer to the weekly Scavenger Hunt question. You do not need to be an IAble account owner, or be eligible for an IAble account, to participate in the giveaway. The giveaway is open to Iowa residents.

Fitzgerald, administrator of IAble, looks forward to more individuals with disabilities learning about the plan’s benefits through the giveaway. “IAble is more than a tax-advantaged savings plan for individuals with disabilities,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s an opportunity to live, plan and save for their version of a better life experience. This giveaway is great way to highlight that.”

With IAble, eligible individuals with disabilities and their families can save for qualified disability related expenses – such as food, housing, assistive technology and more. Since its launch, IAble has grown to more than $6.9 million in assets and over 900 accounts.

Visit IAble.gov/resources/giveaways to read the official rules and submit answers to giveaway questions by Dec. 31. To learn more about IAble, visit IAble.gov or call 888-609-8910. Follow @IowaTreasurer on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest information on the giveaway and to keep up with treasury programs.