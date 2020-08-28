Iowans collecting unemployment wonder when they will see additional $300 in benefits

“Right now I’m just doing whatever I can to make ends meet,” says Corey.

Corey lost his job back in May, and that extra money in the unemployment checks was helping him make ends meet until he finds new work.

“I’ve been applying to jobs like crazy. Can’t get into no where. This is just crazy. This pandemic just needs to be over with,” says Corey.

When Local 4 spoke to him, he was on his way to a job interview. A position he;s hopeful to get, but if he doesn’t he’s worried about upcoming bills.

“It’s very stressful the anxiety level is through the roof right now. I think it would be very helpful if they come with some type of plan to help us out,” says Corey. “I think Iowa just needs to get it together. I’ve been reading a bunch of different articles about how different states are trying to work on something. I just hope they’re able to get us together soon. With the storm and all of this stuff, it’s hard to provide for your family without getting that extra assistance.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing for extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

The Federal Government will pay people on unemployment an extra $300 a week, and states can choose to pay an additional $100.

Iowa opted not to, and because of that Iowans must get $100 a week in other state benefits to qualify for the extra federal funds.

We asked the Iowa Works Department when the money will start following to Iowans.

They did give a specific date, but said they will continue to update their website when they get more information.

Many Iowans are hoping the money comes soon.

“A lot of people have children and and families that they have to take care of so it would be really nice if they can help us with that. Just help the people who are barely getting by, because that extra help was a big help,” says Corey.

Unemployed Iowans can file with the state for unemployment benefits if they have not already.

You can do that via the Iowa Works Department website.

There are also temporary job openings listed statewide.