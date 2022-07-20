Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate that announced Iowans registered the highest number of new business entities in state history during the 2022 fiscal year. Between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, 33,331 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s Office. This breaks the previous record of 33,260 new businesses set last year.

“Despite rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, this data shows Iowa entrepreneurs are investing in businesses in our state,” Secretary Pate said. “I’m very proud of the work we’ve done to make it faster and easier than ever to launch a new business in Iowa.”

March and June 2022 saw the highest amount of new business creations; 3,179 businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s Office in March and 3,059 registered in June. Secretary Pate reduced filing fees for businesses starting July 1, 2021. Biennial Report fees for most entities have decreased by $15 and Uniform Commercial Code filing fees were reduced by half.

Ninety percent of new business filings in Iowa in Fiscal Year 2022 were created using Fast Track Filing. This system was implemented by Secretary Pate in 2018 and accelerates the registration process, allowing same day service.