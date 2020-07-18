Iowans registered to vote will get absentee ballot request in the mail

All Iowans actively registered to vote will get an absentee ballot request in the mail for the November general election as Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate issued an emergency directive to conduct the statewide mailing.

Secretary Pate released the following statement about the directive:

“I want Iowa voters and poll workers to be safe during this pandemic while we conduct a clean, fair and secure election. After consulting with all 99 county auditors, I believe the best way to accomplish that goal is by mailing an absentee ballot request form to every active registered voter in the state. Voters will still have the option of casting their ballot in person and we will provide resources to protect Iowans who choose that method. This process worked great in the June primary and I believe it will work in the general election.” – Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State