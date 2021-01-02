Iowans: Start your New Year’s financial fitness resolution with free Save4Later

The Iowa Insurance Division has launched a free website called Save4Later.

The Save4Later public outreach program provides Iowans a resource to help financially prepare for retirement, a news release says. The website is a sales-free state government site that teaches the basics of financial wellness.

The site includes educational courses, videos, calculators, and quick-start guides to get your financial resolution started.

Save4Later helps users plan retirement and build a financial roadmap with an action plan by age. Users can master personal finances with basic topics such as learning how to set up a budget, the importance of an emergency fund, managing debt, finalizing a financial plan, and making investments.

You can determine how much money you will need in retirement with the retirement calculator. You can learn how your money can work for you to secure your retirement with educational courses on employer retirement plans, investments, stocks, annuities, mutual funds, and risk tolerance and return.

There are also five retirement planning guides for every age and stage of the retirement spectrum in the resources section.

Securing your retirement with knowledge on minimizing taxes in retirement, maximizing social security benefits, and supplementing your Medicare coverage to pay for healthcare costs, can help stretch retirement savings.

For those already retired, the website provides reminders for how to make your money last longer. There is also a special section for women.

Save4Later also has courses on how to manage risk and safeguard a family from financial disaster with information about life, property, auto, long-term care, and disability insurance.

The resources section can help users learn how to spot scams, protect themselves against identity theft, and report fraud.

An assessment helps test financial knowledge, and answering a few questions about an individual’s financial situation will provide course recommendations.