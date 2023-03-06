Tomorrow is Election Day in several local Iowa school districts and voters are encouraged to head to the polls to make their thoughts known on the issues. “Voters in Davenport, Bettendorf, Durant and Calamus-Wheatland School Districts have public measures on the ballot,” said Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins.

Voting centers will be open on Tuesday in these locations from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bettendorf Vote Centers:

Any registered voter of the Bettendorf School System may vote at any of the following places in this election:

VCB1 Quad City Area Realtors, 1900 State Street, Bettendorf

VCB2 Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

Davenport Vote Centers:

Any registered voter of the Davenport School System residing in Scott County may vote at any of the following places in this election:

VCD1 Blue Grass Public Safety Building, 606 W. Mayne Street, Blue Grass

VCD2 Davenport Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount Street, Davenport

VCD3 Scott County Administration Building, 600 W. Fourth Street, Davenport

VCD4 4H Building, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust Street, Davenport

VCD5 C.A.S.I., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

VCD6 Davenport Eastern Library, 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Calamus-Wheatland Vote Center: Any registered voter of the Calamus-Wheatland School System residing in Scott County may vote at the following location in this election:

VCW1 New Liberty Fire Station, 765 Pike Street, New Liberty

Durant Vote Center: Any registered voter of the Durant Community School System residing in Scott County may vote at the following location in this election:

VCR1 Calvary United Methodist Church, 100 E. James Street, Walcott