Iowa’s mobile history museum will stop in Wilton

The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum is back on the road with a new exhibition.

Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places” is a 300-square-foot museum exhibit on wheels, packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore Iowa history.

It will be parked on Cedar Street in Wilton during Wilton Founders Days for free self-guided tours:

Friday, 1-5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Highlights on display include:

Token from the Hudson Bay Company from Dubuque County in 1800.

Election ticket from 1860.

Knitting needles Iowa first lady Jane Kirkwood of Iowa City used to knit clothing for soldiers during the Civil War and World War I.

Birchbark lunchbox a Cerro Gordo County boy used in the 1870s.

Meskwaki cradleboard from the late 1800s.

University of Iowa pennant from Edward Carter of Monroe County, the first African American to get a medical degree from the University of Iowa, in 1907.

Paper fan promoting women’s suffrage, from about 1916.

Menu from Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s visit to Des Moines in 1959.

Women’s track uniform from Iowa State University from 1972, the year Title IX passed.

Boots worn by the Des Moines Water Works director during the flood of 1993.

Flight suit worn by astronaut Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield.

Iowans may request a visit from the mobile museum for schools, libraries, local museums, community festivals, county fairs and other places where people gather. Visits are free and the tours are self-guided.

More details are available here. Follow the mobile museum’s statewide journey on Facebook here.

The traveling exhibition presenting sponsor is EMC Insurance Companies with additional partnership support from Casey’s General Stores, Winnebago Industries, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Mike Wolfe.