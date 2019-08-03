Iowa’s sales tax free weekend continues through Saturday

DAVENPORT — Iowa’s sales tax free holiday weekend continues through Saturday. Consumers will not pay sales tax on certain items such as everyday clothes wear and shoes. However, there is still a tax on other items such as school supplies and certain footwear that is not considered everyday wear such as rollerblades.

The best way to save money is to shop at stores that already haves sales going on and try and use coupons as much as possible. One manager at the JC Penny in Davenport said this holiday weekend is a great time to buy certain merchandise that usually is not coupon eligible such as Nike.

The sales tax holiday will continue through the end of Saturday.